Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Oracle were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $129.24 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $86.66 and a 1 year high of $130.69. The firm has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

