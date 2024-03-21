Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.92

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.92 and traded as high as C$21.59. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$21.57, with a volume of 277,677 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.55.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5496472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$352,912.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,266,841. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.