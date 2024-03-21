Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

