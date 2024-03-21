Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.11.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
