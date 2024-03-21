P E Global LLC Purchases 2,937,853 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

P E Global LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 100.0% of P E Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. P E Global LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $669,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 74,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

