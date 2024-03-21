Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PACB. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 452.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 270,573 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 227.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 395,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

