Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 440.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

