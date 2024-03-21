PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Position Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,935 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of PagerDuty worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.5 %

PD stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

