Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

PANW stock opened at $282.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

