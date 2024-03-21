Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $350.00 at Redburn Atlantic

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

