Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,853 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Palomar worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $204,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,301 shares of company stock worth $2,524,412. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

