Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Pan American Silver worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,032 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after buying an additional 381,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after buying an additional 2,798,867 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

PAAS opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

