Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 144.29% and a negative net margin of 122.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.00) EPS. Peraso updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Peraso Stock Performance

PRSO stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Peraso has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peraso by 811.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

