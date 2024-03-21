Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 in the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,064,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,260,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

