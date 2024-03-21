Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.02. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 6,368 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 67,069.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

