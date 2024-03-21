Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $472.98

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 472.98 ($6.02) and traded as high as GBX 476 ($6.06). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.05), with a volume of 694,503 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 472.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 468.45. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,500.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Personal Assets

In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £267.90 ($341.06). 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.