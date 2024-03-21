Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Personal Group Price Performance

PGH opened at GBX 173.98 ($2.21) on Thursday. Personal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.02 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £54.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,246.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ciaran Astin acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £23,660 ($30,120.94). Insiders own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

See Also

