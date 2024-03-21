PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Raised to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s current price.

PetIQ Trading Down 0.3 %

PETQ opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $504.72 million, a P/E ratio of 285.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

