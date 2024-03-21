Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.41) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
