Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHVS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

