Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 133.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

