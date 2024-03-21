Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $254.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.