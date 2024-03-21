Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $45,890.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
