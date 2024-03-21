PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,621,000 after buying an additional 547,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 305,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.