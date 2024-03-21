Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,087.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

