Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 845 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.66 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $559.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.