Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $85.91 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

