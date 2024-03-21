Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VUG opened at $346.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $346.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

