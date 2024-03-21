Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 370 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,016.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $820.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $1,016.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

