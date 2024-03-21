Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

