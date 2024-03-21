Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.56

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.56 and traded as high as $75.44. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 59,065 shares trading hands.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 518.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.