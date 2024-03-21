Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.56

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.56 and traded as high as $75.44. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 59,065 shares trading hands.
Preferred Bank Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Preferred Bank
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.