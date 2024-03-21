Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Position Boosted by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,730,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,618,000 after acquiring an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after acquiring an additional 190,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,156,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 293,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

