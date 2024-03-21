ProKidney (PROK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

ProKidney Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PROK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 55.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ProKidney in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

