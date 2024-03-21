ProKidney (PROK) to Release Earnings on Friday

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

ProKidney Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PROK shares. Bank of America downgraded ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProKidney by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.