ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
