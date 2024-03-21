Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on March 27th

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2683 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQRR opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter worth $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,039,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

