ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
QQQA opened at $43.79 on Thursday. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.04.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
