ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BITI)

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,355 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,597 call options.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITI opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

