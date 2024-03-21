ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $62.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $275,000.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

