ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (UCYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1369 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCYB opened at $42.09 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.12% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

