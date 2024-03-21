ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2151 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TQQQ opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $64.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,975,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

