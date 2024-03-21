ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $8,727,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Dividend History for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.