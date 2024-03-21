ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $8,727,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

