ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIS) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on March 27th

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 1.7 %

BIS stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 236,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

