PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2546 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.05.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS PBCRY opened at $16.29 on Thursday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

