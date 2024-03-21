PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2546 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.05.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS PBCRY opened at $16.29 on Thursday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.