PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Up 3.3%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $29.97. 47,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,033,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Schmertzler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $41,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,547.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

