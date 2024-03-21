Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.1 %

Hexcel stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

