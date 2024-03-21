Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.74 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Nutanix worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 459.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.8 %

NTNX stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -174.36 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,477 shares of company stock worth $3,902,499. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

