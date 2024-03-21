Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,978 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

