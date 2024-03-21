Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,980 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 1,489,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $41,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.