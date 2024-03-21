Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,218 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

