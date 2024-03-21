Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

